Here's how to watch CBS News journalists at the National Book Festival

The Library of Congress' National Book Festival is back and will run online from September 17 to 26.

CBS News journalists will lead conversations with a wide array of authors. Moderators include: Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes; chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues; and 60 Minutes+ correspondents Laurie Segall and Enrique Acevedo.

On-demand and live author conversations can be watched on the Festival website or the Library of Congress YouTube channel.

Here's a rundown of CBS News journalists' interviews with authors at the festival:

Friday, Sept. 17 at 6:00 PM, ET

Sarah Frier, author of "No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram " (Simon & Schuster), and Anna Wiener, author of "Uncanny Valley" (MCD), discuss their new books with CBS News' "60 Minutes+" correspondent Laurie Segall.

Join the virtual event here. Attendees may register during the event to submit questions for the live Q&A at the end.

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1:00 PM, ET

Catherine Belton, author of "Putin's People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West External" (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), and Joshua Yaffa, author of "Between Two Fires: Truth, Ambition and Compromise in Putin's Russia External" (Tim Duggan), discuss their new books with Jeff Pegues, chief justice and homeland security correspondent for CBS News.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:00 PM, ET

Kai Bird, author of "The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter External" (Crown); James Oakes, author of "The Crooked Path to Abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the Antislavery Constitution External" (Norton); and David O. Stewart, author of "George Washington: The Political Rise of America's Founding Father External" (Dutton), discuss their presidential biographies with Nancy Cordes, chief White House correspondent for CBS News.

Friday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 PM, ET

David Nasaw, author of "The Last Million: Europe's Displaced Persons from World War to Cold War External" (Penguin), and Sonia Shah, author of "The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move External" (Bloomsbury), discuss their new books with CBS News' "60 Minutes+" correspondent Enrique Acevedo.

