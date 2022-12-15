Henry Cavill says he won't be returning as Superman

Henry Cavill will not be reprising his role as "Superman," nearly two months after the British actor said he would return. After a meeting with DC Studios co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran, Cavill said in a social media post that he would not be back as the "Man of Steel."

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life," he wrote Wednesday. "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that."

"James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he added.

On Oct. 24, Cavill told fans he would be back as Superman after he appeared in "Black Adam" as the superhero. Days later, Cavill announced he gave up his role as Geralt of Rivia, his character on the popular Netflix show "The Witcher." However, on Wednesday, Gunn said the studio would be moving in a different direction in future works involving Superman.

"In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," Gunn tweeted. "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Cavill, who played Superman in several films, including "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League," reflected on acting as the iconic character.

"For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around," he wrote Wednesday. "Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."