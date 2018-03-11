2 dead, 1 rescued in New York City helicopter crash -- live updates

NEW YORK -- At least two people were killed and one person rescued after a helicopter crashed in New York City's East River, authorities said. The aircraft -- a Eurocopter AS350 -- went down near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The agency said the helicopter is reportedly inverted in the water and an investigation is underway.

The helicopter that went down is consistent with the kind of helicopter often used for aerial tours in the city, an FAA official told CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

A federal source briefed on the response told CBS News the helicopter is registered to Meridian Consulting out of Kearny, New Jersey. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is monitoring the incident but have not launched a team at this point.

This social media video appeared to show the moment the chopper crashed into the river Sunday.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

Video showed at least one person being escorted to an ambulance near the scene. Police confirmed to CBS New York that the man was aboard the chopper.

Man being walked to ambulance on East End Av after chopper crash in East River pic.twitter.com/AWTxU43yVT — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) March 11, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.