3 dead, 4 seriously injured after helicopter carrying skiers crashes in Canada

Three people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a helicopter crash in Canada on Monday.

All seven people were in a helicopter that was heli-skiing with two other aircraft in British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, according to a news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. All three helicopters had passengers on board, according to police.

The helicopter lost communication before crashing and was "located in a snow field." Police described the site as a "very remote location which is only accessible by helicopter."

The other two helicopters were able to shuttle the four surviving passengers to another site, where they met emergency responders. No details were provided on their injuries, except law enforcement described them as serious.

Police have not released any information about any of the victims.

The helicopters were owned and operated by Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, which specializes taking groups on remote skiing trips. The company confirmed the fatalities in a statement shared on Facebook, and said it was focused on providing assistance and support to those impact by the accident. The company also said that it works to make heli-skiing a safe activity and follows "industry safety standards," but noted "it's impossible to eliminate 100 percent of the risks posed."

"The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family," said John Forrest, the president and general manager of the company, in the statement. "It is impossible to put into words the profound grief that we feel and the sorrow that our guests and our staff share. We hope you will respect the privacy of those impacted at this extremely difficult time."

The crash took place about 30 miles away from the city of Terrace, in the country's British Columbia province. Terrace and the surrounding area is known for outdoor activities, including skiing.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Authorities including the Transport Safety Board are involved in the investigation.