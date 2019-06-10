Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building – live updates

One person is reported dead after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a 54-story building Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan, New York City police and fire officials said. The crash sparked a two-alarm fire at the building, located at 787 7th Avenue, between 51st and 52nd Streets, not far from Times Square.

A New York City Police Department source told CBS News that the helicopter crash-landed on the roof but did not go into the building. The weather was foggy and rainy at the time.

A photo tweeted by the FDNY showed firefighters on the roof amid the scorched wreckage after the fire was put out. Only a small portion of the helicopter, possibly part of the tail section, appeared to be still intact.

Firefighters amid the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed onto the roof of a Manhattan office building, June 10, 2019. FDNY via Twitter

The helicopter took off at around 1:32 p.m. from the 34th St. heliport and crashed 11 minutes later, according to Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill. It's unclear where it was headed.

One person was aboard the helicopter. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the pilot was presumed to be the person who was killed, but official identification was still pending.

The FDNY reports that the fire had been extinguished. Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said that some fuel leaked from the crash but that it was no longer an issue.

#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on the scene shortly after the crash and told CBS New York that it appeared the helicopter tried to make an emergency landing on the roof.

"There was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another," Cuomo said. "There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof. ... The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may be casualties involved with people who were in the helicopter."

Cuomo also said the incident does not appear to be terror-related.

"If you're a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 ... so as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes. But there's no indication that that is the case," Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is also on the scene. "I want to say the most important thing first: There is no indication at this time that this was an act of terror and there is no ongoing threat to New York City based on all the information we have now," de Blasio said during a press conference.

NYC mayor: No indication of terrorism in helicopter crash

The FAA issued a statement providing further details, including that the helicopter was an Agusta A109E. "FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight. The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation and will determine probable cause of the accident. We will release the aircraft registration after NYC officials will release the pilot's name," the agency said.

A view of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. A helicopter crashed on the building's roof on June 10, 2019. BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

"The building shook," a man who said he worked on the 38th floor told CBS New York. "It sounded like a small engine plane at first then I just felt the building shake," he said.

Hundreds of people who worked in the building had to evacuate. 7th Avenue is closed to traffic and the NYPD advised people to avoid the area.

President Trump was briefed on the incident and lauded the emergency personnel who responded to the scene. "Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," the president said in a tweet.