Missing Texas mom found dead, baby found alive, family says

The mother of missing Texas woman Heidi Broussard said her daughter's body was discovered Thursday night, CBS Austin reports. Broussard's mother, Tammy Broussard, also said that Heidi's infant daughter was found alive.

Austin police confirmed Friday that one person has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

The 1-month-old girl did not have any signs of injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Lt. Daniel Arizpe with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department told CBS News. The child is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. Police said DNA testing is underway to confirm the baby's identity.

Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margot Carey, went missing on December 12. Late Thursday, a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle at a home in the Houston area, KHOU reported.

Heidi Broussard and her baby were reported missing December 12, 2019. Austin Police Department

The body and baby have not been officially identified, but authorities confirmed the scene at the home is connected to the missing persons case. CBS Austin reports that car found at the home belongs to a close friend of Broussard's close friend, who was interviewed in the investigation.

REPORTS: missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard found dead in Houston— her infant baby Margot found alive. Car at home where they were found registered to one of Heidis best friends @cbsaustin — Melanie Barden (@MelanieCBS) December 20, 2019

Broussard was last seen dropping off another child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin with the baby in tow. Detectives believe they then returned home.

When the baby's father, Shane Carey, came home to the apartment around 2 p.m., he says nothing seemed out of place and Broussard's car was still parked outside, but mother and child were missing.

"Her car… everything's at the house. The baby stuff… everything," he said. "Nothing's gone except her and the baby."

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey - Photos - https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019



