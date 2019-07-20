How to stay safe and combat heat-related sickness, including heat stroke

The extreme heat around the country has already proven to be deadly. Former New York Giants lineman Mitch Petrus, 32, died Thursday night after suffering from an apparent heat stroke.

Chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joined "CBS Weekend News" to discuss how to stay ahead of the symptoms that contributed to the deaths of at least six people, including Petrus. LaPook says to be on the lookout for early symptoms, such as dizziness, a quickened pulse and nausea.

Hydration is of the utmost importance. "First thing in the morning, have a glass or two of water just to get ahead of the game," LaPook advised. He also suggested paying attention to your urine color, as a yellower-than-normal color could signify that the kidneys are holding onto water and suggest dehydration.

"You can lose a ton of fluid and electrolytes through your sweat," LaPook also noted. "That's generally a good thing. The more humid it is, the less efficiently your body is able to sweat but if you stop sweating altogether, that could be a bad sign and it means you're very dehydrated and you're not able to have enough water to sweat."