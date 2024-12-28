Skeletal remains of girl born in 1959 identified a decade after bones found in Hawaii

A decade after the skeletal remains of a young girl were found in Honolulu, Hawaii, DNA has helped identify the missing child as Mary Sue Fink.

Fink was born on April 29, 1959, more than 65 years ago, according to DNA Solves, but her remains were only found in June 2014. After the remains were found they were transferred to the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner's office. Authorities determined the bones belonged to a child between the ages of 2 and 6 years old, but at the time they weren't able to match the missing child to any cases.

Mary Sue Fink was identified a decade after her skeletal remains were found in Honolulu, Hawaii. DNA Solves

The information was entered into Namus, the national database for missing persons which provides information for authorities across the country searching for people. Details were scarce, but in August 2024 - a decade after the young child was found - Honolulu Police and the Honolulu Department of the Medical Examiner sent the remains to Othram Labs in Texas for DNA testing.

Scientists at the lab were able to develop a DNA extract from the evidence so a profile could be built for the young girl using Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing. Investigators were able to identify a possible relative during the testing phase. The relative agreed to test, and the potential relative's DNA profile was compared to the unknown girl's DNA profile - leading to an identification.

Funds to test the DNA of the skeletal remains were possible as part of the "525 Project," an initiative focused on the identification of five hundred twenty-five missing children. Roughly 24% of the more than 24,400 missing cases in the Namus database involve juveniles, Othram Labs said in a statement.

There was no further information provided by authorities on how Mary Sue Fink ended up in Hawaii, her cause of death, or why so many years passed between her death and the founding of her skeletal remains. Authorities did not provide details on how they found the remains.

CBS News reached out to Honolulu police and the medical examiner for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.