5th person dies following massive New Year's Eve fireworks explosion in Hawaii

A 29-year-old man has died nearly a month after sustaining serious burns from a massive fireworks explosion in Hawaii.

The man, whom authorities have not identified, became the fifth person to die in the New Year's Eve incident at a Honolulu home, a spokesperson with the Honolulu Police Department confirmed to CBS News Tuesday. He was among six victims recovering at the Arizona Burn Center.

Other victims killed by the fireworks included a 3-year-old boy, Cassius Ramos-Benigno, and three women, Carmelita Benigno, 61, Nelie Ibarra, 58, and Jennifer Van, 23, CBS Honolulu affiliate HNN reported.

Honolulu authorities said someone attending a party lit some aerial fireworks that fell on its side, which shot sparks into other crates containing more fireworks.

Over two dozen people were also injured in the blast, officials said.

The incident prompted a crackdown on illegal fireworks in the state, with Gov. Josh Green proposing $300 tickets for igniting fireworks, as well as decades of prison time if the use of fireworks leads to injury or death.