Having Her Say

Something very sad happened to Samantha Frazer when she was six years old. Her mother, who used to do drugs, left her. But Samantha found a new home with the Gladu family in Delaware. She was very happy there.In fact, she liked it so much, she wanted the Gladus to adopt her. But a judge said she has to go back to live with her mother, even though Samantha didn't want to.

"No one is listening to me," Samantha said.

So Samantha is making sure someone listens. She wrote to the Delaware Supreme Court, saying it's unfair to make her live somewhere she doesn't want to.

She asked that another judge hear her story. She hoped to get a new decision that would let her and the Gladus stay together as a family.

