Harvey Weinstein faces new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Los Angeles prosecutors on Monday announced new sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents back in 2013.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Los Angelas County District Attorney Jackie Lacy said in a statement. "I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward."

Lacey has announced a news conference for 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

The announcement comes the same day Weinstein's criminal trial kicked off in New York City. In that case, he is charged with sexually assaulting two women: one in 2006 and another in 2013. Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

