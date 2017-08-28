Entire Texas National Guard activated in response to Harvey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has activated the state's entire National Guard in response to Hurricane Harvey, the governor's office announced Monday.

That will raise the total number of guardsmen who are deployed to around 12,000. They will help with search, rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm, the governor's office said.

"It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm," Abbott said in a news release Monday, adding that the state's National Guard is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"While this is still a dangerous situation with a long response effort ahead, the state and people of Texas are resilient," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said in the release. "FEMA was here before the storm hit, and we will be here as long as needed, actively coordinating the full resources of the federal government, to support Gov. Abbott and the state."

