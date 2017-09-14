CBS/AP September 14, 2017, 5:45 PM

4,000 Texas homes, facilities without power weeks after Harvey, governor says

AUSTIN, Texas -- An estimated 4,000 Texas homes and other facilities are still without power weeks after Harvey slammed the state, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

Abbott said at a news conference that Texas expects to seek more than $50 billion in federal housing funding for recovery. 

Abbott said those displaced by the storm can seek help via community development grants covering long-term housing needs as well as temporary costs while waiting for their homes to be repaired.

Hurricane Harvey struck the Gulf Coast of Texas on Aug. 26., leaving thousands displaced by the storm due to torrential rain and flooding

The governor said he's been told by the White House and members of Congress that as many as three more federal aid packages for Harvey victims may be approved before the end of the year. Congress already passed $15.3 billion for initial Harvey recovery.

Harvey drenched Texas -- especially in Houston, the state's largest city -- with five days of rain after first making landfall on Aug. 25 near Corpus Christi. The storm made a second landfall on Aug. 29 in southwest Louisiana, about 40 miles from Beaumont, Texas, leading to more devastating floods. 

