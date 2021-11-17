"Harry Potter" stars to reunite for 20th anniversary special

The wizarding world as we know it has been around for 20 years – and Harry Potter and his friends are getting together to celebrate. To mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" — the first film in the "Harry Potter" series – the actors from the beloved franchise are reuniting on HBO Max.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members will appear in the special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

The retrospective will feature interviews and a look at the making of the films, according to a press release from Warner Media. Warner Media owns both HBO and Warner Bros., which produced and distributed the "Harry Potter" series.

Alumni including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldermort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Blaclk), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) will also be present.

The special will drop on the streaming platform on January 1 and will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022, according to Warner Media.

More film and TV events will also help mark the 20th anniversary, including "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" which premieres on Cartoon Network this month, and the new "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" film.

The first film in the series premiered in the U.S. on November 14, 2001. This week, Emma Watson remembered her time on the films with a touching Instagram post. "Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time," she wrote, sharing throwback photos of the cast. "I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know."