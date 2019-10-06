U.S. diplomat's wife flees U.K. in wake of fatal collision claiming diplomatic immunity

Northamptonshire, Britain — The wife of a U.S. diplomat based in Britain is being accused of using diplomatic immunity to escape justice. She's a suspect in a fatal accident and she's fled the country.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said they lost more than a child when Harry Dunn was struck head-on by a car while riding his motorcycle. They say they haven't had a chance to properly grieve after their 19-year-old son was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We have so much going on," Charles said tearfully.

Harry Dunn

The 42-year old driver who collided with Harry Dunn is believed to be the wife of an American diplomat. Investigators say she had just left Royal Air Force Croughton ⁠— described by British media as a U.S. spy base ⁠— and was driving down the wrong side of the road when she crashed into Dunn. Days later she was flown back to the U.S. with diplomatic immunity.

"We want to get her back. We want to get her back. We want some acknowledgment from her that she's remorseful," Charles said.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson told CBS News such requests are taken seriously, but added: "Given the global impact such decisions carry; immunity is rarely waived."

"It's just about showing us that she's human and not ... inhuman," Charles added.

Dunn's parents will meet U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week, but the country's top diplomat will have to walk a fine line, balancing international agreements with his country's most crucial ally and the needs of a family gripped with grief.