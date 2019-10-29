White House and U.S. official's wife sued by parents of teen killed in car crash in U.K.

Nearly three months after Harry Dunn was killed in a head on collision in England, lawyers for his family are suing the White House in the 19-year-old's death. The family told CBS News they're pursuing a civil suit against the Trump administration, as well as Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American official who admitted to causing the car crash.

Harry's stepsister, Larna Harber, explained why the family is taking it to court, a step they hoped they would never have to take, CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.

"In simple words: get her back on the plane to the UK. Donald Trump has the authorities to do that and I can't understand why they're not," she said. "She's a mom of three children — what example is this setting to her three children? … It just seems wrong. I don't understand why when something seems so simple to us."

Sacoolas' immunity is, of course, a complex issue — one that reached the highest levels of government in the U.K. and led Harry's parents all the way to the White House, where they say they were "shocked" when President Trump asked them to meet with Sacoolas who was in an adjoining room.

They declined that meeting, saying they would only meet with her in the U.K. and only in the presence of grief counselors. That of course still hasn't happened.

The family said it will accuse the administration of "lawless misconduct" and will also be seeking damages. CBS News reached out to Sacoolas' lawyers and is waiting for a reply.

This legal battle is the latest chapter in what can only be described as an extraordinary campaign led by Harry Dunn's parents. A campaign for justice that isn't over.