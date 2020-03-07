Harry and Meghan holding final events as senior members of the royal family

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have returned to Britain for their final events as senior members of the royal family. The pair's split from the royal family will become official on March 31.

Harry and Meghan received a standing ovation at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, BBC News reports. They wore matching red outfits: Harry in Royal Marines officer's mess jacket and Meghan in a designer dress. They were guests of honor at the festival, which brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

The pair on Thursday appeared at their first joint event in Britain since their announcement in January that they would be stepping away from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Harry appeared alone at his first public event last week.

Meghan appeared Friday at an elementary school in a London suburb to mark International Women's Day.

Harry and Meghan initially said they would be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Since their shocking announcement on January 8 that they would be stepping back from the royal family, they have worked out a deal with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William for their future roles within the royal family.

Under the agreement, the couple will no longer receive public funds for royal duties and they agreed to give up their royal titles. They also will remove "royal" from their brand, Sussex Royal.