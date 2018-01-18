Harrisburg police shooting sends officers to hospital - live updates

Several police officers were rushed to a hospital early Thursday after a police-involved shooting in Pennsylvania, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reports. The police chief in Harrisburg told a WHP-TV reporter that the officers are "OK."

The @HBGPolice confirm an officer involved shooting. Several officers taken to the hospital. Chief tells me they are “OK.” No word on if they were shot. Active scene. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/O3mpy2jKON — Michael Gorsegner (@MikeGorsegner) January 18, 2018

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo tells Pennlive.com the officers were taken by ambulance to a Harrisburg hospital. He didn't say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

There were reports of shots fired before 6:30 a.m. in the area while the officers were serving an early morning warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city

Chardo says one person was shot by police but couldn't speak about that person's condition.

Officers clearing a residence say the shooting suspect was inside, but there's no word on that person's condition or whether that person is in custody.

Authorities didn't immediately release any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



