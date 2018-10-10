CBSN
By Christopher Brito CBS News October 10, 2018, 4:08 PM

Baby set to finish roadtrip to become youngest person to visit all 50 states

Baby Harper Yeats is traveling to all 50 states –– with the help of her parents. 

A 5-month-old baby is set to become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club, and her parents hope its only the start of a life full of "confidence and curiosity." Little Harper Yeats has been traveling with mother Cindy Lim and father Tristan Yeats, who have been documenting their ambitious tour of the United States on Instagram over the last four months. 

Cindy and Tristan, who hail from Canberra, Australia, have been living in Canada for the last three years and visiting the states in pockets at a time. 

"We always wanted to visit all 50 states," Cindy Lim told CBS News on Wednesday. 

The couple was on maternity leave after Harper was born and they set their sights on another U.S. trip  –– except they didn't plan on seeing all of it with their newborn right away.

👋🏼 Hello from Missouri! ••• Although we only had a short stop in Missouri, we really enjoyed spending time together in Kansas City. Thanks for your hospitality - I hope I can come back when I’m bigger to explore more of your beautiful state ❤️ ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 5 months old and am on an epic trip around the USA. I’m going to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. My mummy was recently interviewed about our adventure. You can read the story on the Wichita Eagle (#linkinbio) and then I hope you’ll click that follow button to join the fun! ≫ 8 states to go #harper50states // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #missouri #visitmissouri #missouriadventure #howwedoKC #instakc #missourionly @visitmissouri @visitkc @only.in.missouri

They started the trip by entering Maine in June and it wasn't until they looked into an All Fifty States Club membership –– and the possibility of Harper becoming the freshest face in group –– that the idea caught traction.

"Why not go to all 50 states?" Cindy said. "It was just our plan to do it together and have fun."

Flying among giants! 🌲 ••• This is me flying around Sequoia National Park, home to the largest trees in the world! It is one of the best places I’ve visited so far because... well, I love looking at trees. I’m always looking up at them and enjoying the light flickering between the leaves. It’s hard to get my attention when I’m around trees. Even though it looks like I’m looking at the camera in this photo, I’m really looking at the tree behind Daddy 😆 ••• Hi, I’m Harper! I’m 19 weeks old and am on an epic trip around the USA. My family is trying to visit all 50 states before the end of the year, which could make me the youngest person to do it. I hope you will click that follow button and join my adventure! // @harper.yeats @uplateblog // #hmsyeats #babyyeats #uplatefamily // #california #visitcalifornia #sequoiakingsnps #findyourpark #walkamonggiants @visitcalifornia @sequoiakingsnps @nationalparkservice // #familygapyear #maternityleave #travelwithkids #travelwithbaby #familytravel #travelmadfam #wearetravelmums #ourtribetravels #loveyourtimetogether #familytravellove #babycantravel #adventureswithchildren #exploringfamilies

They've nearly completed their journey, having visited more than 40 states and counting. On social media, dozens of pictures feature Harper being held, and often smiling, in front of state signage or popular tourist attractions. 

"She wakes up every morning happy and smiling," Cindy said. "I like to think its impacting who she will become." 

Now on the latest leg of their journey, the family heads to Ohio next before ultimately finishing up on Oct. 18 in Vermont, No. 50 on the list. Despite the obstacles associated with the trip, the family is proud they did it together. 

"Personally, when she looks back and what we achieved, I hope when she looks at the photos and I tell her all the stories, that she can have the confidence that she can do anything," Cindy said. 

