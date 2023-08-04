5-year-old girl dies after being struck by starting gate at Illinois harness race

A 5-year-old southern Illinois girl has died after a starting gate being hauled by a car prior to a harness race struck her while she was sitting in the grandstand at a county fair, authorities said.

Harper Finn, of Altamont, died Wednesday evening at St. Louis Children's Hospital, the St. Louis city medical examiner's office said.

She was hurt Sunday afternoon at the Effingham County Fair. While attending the race, the girl was struck by the folding arm of the starting gate attached to a car that failed to close when it extended into the grandstand, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said.

She was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to the St. Louis hospital.

The fair, which canceled races after the incident, said in a Facebook post that "processes and procedures will be reviewed once the investigation is complete."

People across Central Illinois are mourning the death of Harper Finn after the news broke of her passing Thursday morning. People at the Coles County Fair called the situation devastating and said the entire community is heartbroken.https://t.co/QPz7wYkN0n — WCIA.com (@WCIA3) August 4, 2023

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident, CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reported.

"We appreciate the public's assistance and willingness to help in this investigation, and our deepest condolences go out to the Finn family and all of those involved," Sheriff Paul Kuhns said in a statement.

The Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association established a GoFundMe for the family. As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $75,000.

"Our hearts were shattered when a tragic accident happened to a beloved little girl, Harper," the GoFundMe sayd. "Together, let's rally around Harper and show her that she is surrounded by a caring and compassionate community."