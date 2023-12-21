Hardy Lloyd sentenced to federal prison for threatening witnesses and jurors during Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial Hardy Lloyd sentenced to federal prison for threatening witnesses and jurors during Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hardy Lloyd, a self-proclaimed white supremacist who threatened witnesses and jurors in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial has been sentenced to federal prison.

Prosecutors say that the 45-year-old West Virginia man posted photos and personal information of witnesses and jurors online and also called for people to kill Jews around Pittsburgh.

The self-proclaimed white supremacist will now spend over six years in prison.

Self-proclaimed white supremacist Hardy Lloyd has been sentenced to federal prison for threatening jurors and witnesses in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. Facebook

"Hardy Lloyd attempted to obstruct the federal hate crimes trial of the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland when Lloyd admitted to making the online threats in September. "His guilty plea underscores that anyone who attempts to obstruct a federal trial by threatening or intimidating jurors or witnesses will be met with the full force of the Justice Department."

"Mr. Lloyd thought he could get away with making threats against members of a jury to influence their decisions and now he'll be accountable for his actions," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. "Mr. Lloyd's words go far beyond speech that is protected by the constitution and cannot be tolerated. The FBI will vigorously pursue those like Mr. Lloyd who threaten and intimidate others based upon biases and personal differences."

For the past two decades, Lloyd has spewed antisemitic hate and has been sentenced to prison three times. He returned to prison in 2019 for violating his probation, dropping neo-Nazi leaflets throughout the city's East End and posting a call for violence in the wake of the city's proposed assault weapons ban. He was later released in October 2020, prompting a warning from the Jewish Federation Of Greater Pittsburgh.