Daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr. dies in car crash, authorities say

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music legend Hank Williams Jr., died in a car crash Saturday night in Tennessee, authorities told CBS News. She was 27 years old.

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe southbound on a highway while towing a boat in Henry County, Tennessee, the state's Department of Safety and Homeland Security Communications Director, Wes Moster, told CBS News in an email. Williams-Dunning's husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The SUV crossed the dividing median of the highway and "began a rollover sequence." The car then crossed the northbound lanes before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

Dunning was flown by air to an emergency room. His current condition was not provided by authorities. Williams-Dunning was listed as fatally injured in the preliminary case information provided.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities said.

The pair were married in October 2015, Entertainment Tonight reports. They had two children together, son Beau, 5, and daughter Audrey, 2.

Katherine owned the small clothing brand Weston Jane, according to her Instagram bio. The company is centered around the mission of, "moms supporting moms and women supporting women," according to its Shopify site.

Katherine's older sister, singer Holly Audrey Williams, commented on the crash Sunday morning in an Instagram post. "I have no words," wrote Holly, alongside a photo of her father and sister with other family members. "On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie."



She explained the family went to her great aunt's funeral on Thursday, and now, "are faced with another one."

"ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie's husband," she continued. "My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all."

In the post, Holly said Tyler was "awake and responding," but that they "don't know injury extent yet."