Hangovers memorialized in new museum dedicated to the morning after boozy nights

The boozy nights we hope we'll never forget can often turn into the mornings we don't ever want to remember. For anyone who has ever had one of those nights and paid the price, you're not alone – and a new museum has opened this month in Zagreb, Croatia, dedicated to hangovers.

Co-founder Rino Dubokovic told CBS News' Roxana Saberi that the idea was born from a conversation between friends about drinking at parties.

"A friend spoke about how he woke up with a bicycle pedal in his pocket, and I thought, as I listened to him, 'Why not set up a place, a museum, with the collection of these objects and stories that will illustrate in a funny way these evenings of drunkenness and the hangover the next day?'" Dubokovic said.

The museum is laid out like a boozy walk home, with rooms resembling a street, storefronts, a park and finally a bedroom where you can piece your journey together.

Museum of Hangovers in Zagreb, Croatia. CBS News

Along the way are stories of drunken escapades from around the world.

Guests begin their visit by wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness. They're invited to throw a dart — bulls-eye means no admission charge.

They can also share their own stories, by finishing the phrase "I woke up with..." Entries that we can show you include: no money, two stray dogs and "a lot of pumpkins."

But critics of the museum say it doesn't take the dangers of drinking seriously. Dr. Gail Saltz, a psychiatrist, called the museum "really bad" and said they shouldn't be glorifying drinking.

"I woke up with ..." wall at the Museum of Hangovers in Zagreb, Croatia. CBS News

"It's fine to drink in moderation, but that's not what this museum is about," she said. "It makes it look appealing, it makes it look like it's fun and hilarious and for young people especially, that's going to be a big draw."

The World Health Organization estimates 3 million people die each year due to alcohol abuse.

The founders hope to grow the museum, and include warnings of the risks of drinking. But for now, visitors will only have their own experiences to serve as a warning.

"I'm very impressed but also very horrified because it brings back very bad memories, or good memories at the same time," said visitor Andrew Hardie.