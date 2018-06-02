Hang glider dead after air show crash in Idaho

A hang glider died Saturday following an accident at the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base (MHAFB) in Idaho, according to the U.S. Air Force. CBS affiliate KBOI-TV in Boise, Idaho, reports that the victim was transported by air ambulance but later died of his injuries.

The person's identity and details about the injury or cause of the accident weren't immediately released.

According to the Mountain Home Air Force Base, the "Gunfighter Skies Air & Space Celebration" was taking place Saturday and Sunday. It was celebrating its 75th anniversary.

KBOI-TV reported that the remainder of Saturday's events were canceled.

MHAFB is a little more than 50 miles southeast of Boise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.