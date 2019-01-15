1 dead, 2 injured in hammer attack at restaurant in Brooklyn

New York — A hammer-wielding suspect in Brooklyn is in custody after a deadly surprise attack on three employees inside a Sheepshead Bay restaurant Tuesday night, CBS New York reports. Authorities said a 34-year-old man entered the eatery after 5 p.m. and attacked three men with his weapon.

Two of the men, a 61-year-old and 50-year-old, are said to be in serious condition. Police say the third victim, a 34-year-old man, has died of his injuries.

The attacker was caught by police nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered the hammer used in the assault, but have not announced what charges the alleged attacker will face.

Currently, investigators believe the attack was unprovoked. Police are continuing to question the suspect to determine a motive.