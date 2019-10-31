Halloween hosts: Anchors and TV personalities went all-out with their costumes this year

Trick-or-treating may be reserved for children, but anyone can dress up for Halloween. In fact, it's usually the adults that go all-out for the holiday. But there's one group of adults who seem to do Halloween bigger than everyone else: Television personalities.

From mid-broadcast costume changes to elaborate dance routines, here's how TV hosts and anchors celebrated Halloween this year:

The Talk

The ladies of "The Talk," which airs on CBS, participated in the show's annual "Rocktober," having a lip sync battle against each other in costume. Spoiler alert: Sheryl Underwood, dressed as Barry White, won the contest. Her co-stars dressed as performers too: Sharon Osborne as Stevie Nicks, Carrie Ann Inaba as J. Lo, Marie Osmond as Gwen Stefani, and Eve as RuPaul.

Tamron Hall Show

For the Tamron Hall Show's first "HALL-o-ween," the host payed homage to the late "Dynasty" star, Diahann Caroll, who passed away earlier this month. Caroll's "Dynasty" character, Dominique Deveraux, wasn't the only diva on set: Hall was accompanied by Cher, Beyonce and Dolly Parton impersonators – and the real Chaka Khan, who was a guest at the show's "Legends Ball."

The Champagne is burned!! Bravo @tamronhallshow team for the most legendary Hall-o-Ween. @johnnywright220 @ericniemand @tenelleveira yall killed it!! Diahann Carroll Dominique Deveraux pic.twitter.com/UeY3CuiWGp — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) October 31, 2019

Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her first on-air Halloween by recreating one of millennials' favorite spooky movies, "Hocus Pocus." The singer-turned-host transformed into Winifred Sanderson, originally played by Bette Midler. She performed the character's iconic song, "I Put A Spell On You," with two backup singers dressed as the other Sanderson sisters, Mary and Sarah.

"Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me SICK!" It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus on today's #Halloween show 👻 We want to see YOUR costumes! Share your pics with #KellyHalloween pic.twitter.com/Iyh0sFHSx9 — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 31, 2019

Clarkson was not done belting it out. She also performed some "Kellyoke" alongside violinist Lindsey Stirling, who dressed as Eleven from "Stranger Things."

Good Morning America

The Good Morning America crew is known to do over-the-top group costumes for Halloween. This year's theme: Studio 54. George Stephanopoulos was the DJ of the show's "disco dance party" while the others dressed up as '70s icons. Robin Roberts was Donna Summer, and Ginger Zee was Olivia Newton-John, while the Bee Gees were played by Michael Strahan, Gio Benitez and Whit Johnson.

Lara Spencer dressed as Liza Minelli and Sam Champion was one of the Village People – specifically, the construction worker. Sara Haines and Amy Robach were Sonny and Cher – it was one of Haines' many on-air costumes.

Strahan, Sarah and Keke

The GMA talk show starring Michael Strahan, Sarah Haines and Keke Palmer went all-out with their Halloween extravaganza, starting with a challenging zombie dance routine.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN AMERICA! We’re having a ghoulishly groovy dance off with the crew to kick things off 👻🕷🎃 #SSK pic.twitter.com/BZg7NEO7HD — Strahan Sara and Keke (@StrahanSaraKeke) October 31, 2019

The hosts then appeared in new costumes, which were created for them based off of children's drawings.

Today Show

As per usual, the Today Show also pulled off a thematic group costume. Similar to GMA, these hosts went with a retro dance theme. Last year, the competing morning shows also ended up with the same Halloween costume theme: The '80s.

For the "Everybody Dance Today" edition of the morning show, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly played Sandy and Danny from "Grease." Craig Melvin and Al Roker were Will and Carlton from "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," respectively.

Peter Alexander got "Footloose," Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist went "Dirty Dancing" and Dylan Dryer did the "Elaine."

Sheinelle Jones channeled her inner Janet Jackson and Hoda Kotb became Tony from "Saturday Night Fever."

Many of the stars who were portrayed on the show actually called in to talk to the anchors, including Olivia Newton John, who played Sandy in "Grease," and Alfonso Ribeiro, who created "The Carlton."

The View

The ladies of the View dressed up as iconic, frightening Stephen King characters. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain may spar on the show, but on Halloween they paired up to play the creepy dead twins from "The Shining."

Sunny Hostin dressed as Pennywise, the terrifying clown from "It," and Whoopi Goldberg was Church, the cat from "Pet Sematary." Abby Huntsman got dolled up as "Carrie" – then got covered in blood.

All the ladies recreated scenes from these horror books turned fright-filled films.

The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres gave fans an eyeful when she dressed as Nicki Minaj in 2013. This year, she dressed as Minaj's rival, Cardi B. DeGeneres wore a blonde wig with a prosthetic chest – something she's accustomed to, having also dressed up as the "other Kardashian," Karla, for Halloween in 2015.

This year, Cardi B joined DeGeneres, a.k.a. "Cardi E," on set. The host also had Jason Momoa on the show, who was dressed as Elvis Presley.

Cardi B meets Cardi E ❤️❤️ @TheEllenShow Today on Ellen ! pic.twitter.com/95BATRvCgV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 31, 2019

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest didn't just do a joint Halloween costume. They did joint costumes – many, many costumes. While the cohosts' outfits seemed to have no cohesion, they were all based on viral moments.

From Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hugging it out in Swift's music video, dressed as a hamburger and french fries, to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, Seacrest and Ripa dressed up as virtually everything.

They also had makeup artists transform them into iconic horror movie moments. Ripa chose "Silence of the Lambs," "Carrie," and "The Exorcist," while Seacrest opted for "It" and "The Joker."

Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, joined the show to complete "The Adams Family." Ripa portrayed both Wednesday and Morticia Addams. Consuelos was Gomez and Seacrest was Pugsley.

They weren't done yet. The hosts also donned "Baby Shark" outfits alongside the show's producers, Michael Gelman and Art Moore. Actor Kal Penn also joined the hosts for several costume changes.

But wait – there's more. The duo also got dolled up as Barbie and Ken for the Halloween extravaganza. And they were still not done.

After leaving work, Ripa and Consuelos wore skull makeup for a spooky skeleton look, and Seacrest went to his other job, host of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," dressed as Diplo.