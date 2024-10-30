From the big screen to trick-or-treat: Hit movies of 2024 inspire top trending Halloween costumes

Movies to watch to get you pumped for Halloween

Hollywood's latest hits are setting this year's Halloween costume trends.

The CBS News data team used Google Trends' annual FrightGeist tool and box office data to see how many of this year's most popular costumes are inspired by characters from top-grossing films. From rebooted classics to fresh superhero revamps, people are dressing up as characters they've watched in theaters all year.

Data from the tool shows that the movies inspiring the top trending costume ideas aren't always the ones topping the box office. Leading the costume trend is Shrunken Head Bob from the 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," even though it ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film domestically this year.

Despite "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" dominating the box office as the top two films this year, their costumes rank a bit lower on Google's FrightGeist list of top trending costumes.

The data team found a correlation between FrightGeist's top trending costumes being influenced by some of the 10 highest-grossing films.

We looked at five films from which the most popular costumes originate: "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Dune: Part 2," "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" and "Inside Out 2."

Of the five, "Inside Out 2" and "Deadpool & Wolverine" tie in having the highest search interest across the US over the past 12 months.

Across the country, more states searched for "Inside Out 2" (31 states) compared to "Deadpool & Wolverine" (19 states) over the past 12 months. The District of Columbia was the only U.S. region with a different top search, favoring "Dune: Part 2."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Over the past 12 months in the U.S., search interest in the original "Beetlejuice" has been nearly three times higher than that for the new film. Of the five films, this sequel was the only film searched less than the original was.

Inside Out 2

"Inside Out 2" generated nearly twice the search interest as the original "Inside Out" over the past year in the U.S.

Deadpool & Wolverine

"Deadpool & Wolverine" generated more than twice the search interest as the original "Deadpool" over the past year in the US.

Dune: Part Two

"Dune: Part Two" generated a little more than the search interest as "Dune: Part One" over the past year in the US.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" had over three times the search interest of "Godzilla vs. Kong" (its American prequel) and had slightly greater search interest than "Godzilla Minus One" (the 2023 Japanese film).