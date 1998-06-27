Hall Of Fame Makes Landmark Move

A former Southeast Missouri State football player will become the first player from the MIAA to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kenneth Dement played offensive and defensive tackle for the Indians from 1951 to 1954.

Southeast Missouri State retired his No. 40 jersey in 1989. Now, Dement's name will be added to the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., the MIAA announced Wednesday.

Ceremonies are scheduled for Aug. 14-15.

Dement was a first-team NAIA All-American in 1954. He was drafted by the New York Giants, but enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps instead, where he earned the rank of captain.

Dement went on to earn a law degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He currently practices law, is a former member of the Southeast Missouri State Board of Regents, and is commissioner of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.

Other players who will be inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame this year are Jeff Bentrim, quarterback for North Dakota St., 1983-1986; Tom Deery, defensive back for Widener, 1979-1981; Donnie Shell, defensive back for South Carolina State, 1970-1973; Richard Ritchie, quarterback for Texas A&M, 1973-1976; and Larry Pugh, offensive guard and defensive tackle for Westminster, Pa., 1961-1964.

Three coaches also will be inducted. Chuck Klausing had a record of 124-24-2 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania from 1964-69 and at Carnegie Mellon from 1976-85; Bob Keade was 146-23-1 at Augustana, Ill., 1979-94; and Ad Rutschman was 183-48-3 at Linfield from 1968-91.

Southeast Missouri State was a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association from 1924 through 1991. The conference was previously called the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

