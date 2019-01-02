Haitian girl, suspected migrant smuggler missing off Florida coast

/ CBS/AP

Miami -- The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for two people missing off a capsized boat off Florida's Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release that it was looking for a 9-year-old Haitian national and a Bahamian national who is a suspected migrant smuggler.

According to CBS Miami the Haitian girl and the alleged smuggler were aboard an 18-foot boat that capsized about 50 miles from Jupiter Inlet on Sunday with 11 people on board.

cg-still-capsized-smuggler-boat.jpg
An image released by the Coast Guard on Jan. 1, 2018 shows an inflatable boat that was believed to have been carrying 11 people, including a suspected migrant smuggler, capsized about 50 miles from Jupiter Inlet, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard

Officials say the boat capsized during an apparent migrant smuggling venture from Freeport, Bahamas, to Miami.

A Good Samaritan boat spotted nine people in the water who had been aboard the vessel and called for help.

First published on January 2, 2019

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.