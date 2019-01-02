Haitian girl, suspected migrant smuggler missing off Florida coast

Miami -- The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for two people missing off a capsized boat off Florida's Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release that it was looking for a 9-year-old Haitian national and a Bahamian national who is a suspected migrant smuggler.

According to CBS Miami the Haitian girl and the alleged smuggler were aboard an 18-foot boat that capsized about 50 miles from Jupiter Inlet on Sunday with 11 people on board.

An image released by the Coast Guard on Jan. 1, 2018 shows an inflatable boat that was believed to have been carrying 11 people, including a suspected migrant smuggler, capsized about 50 miles from Jupiter Inlet, Florida. U.S. Coast Guard

Officials say the boat capsized during an apparent migrant smuggling venture from Freeport, Bahamas, to Miami.

A Good Samaritan boat spotted nine people in the water who had been aboard the vessel and called for help.