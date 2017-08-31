Gwyneth Paltrow says she messed up relationship with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow's life on Goop might look picture-perfect, but the actress admitted that she hasn't always been the easiest person to date. She said in an interview with Sophia Amoruso on the Girlboss podcast that she has "f***ed up so many relationships," including the one she had with ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt.

She opened up and admitted that relationships are a weak spot for her.

"I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and f***ed up in the romantic slice of the pie," she said.

She even said in particular about Pitt, "I f***ed that up, Brad!"

This is not the first time Paltrow has hinted that Pitt was the one who got away. They dated for three years after meeting in 1995. As Paltrow told Howard Stern in 2015, "I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!" Paltrow, founder of the Goop website and lifestyle brand, also said in the same interview, "I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me. I didn't know what I was doing."

Paltrow told Amoruso that it's taken her "a lot of work" to get to where she is now, in a "good romantic relationship." She is dating producer Brad Falchuk. She famously went through a "conscious uncoupling" from her now ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014.

"I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person," she added. "So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it's really hard to claim success."