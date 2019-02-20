Gwyneth Paltrow is ending her run as Marvel character Pepper Potts

Marvel character Pepper Potts will make her final appearance as we know her this spring. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who has played Tony Stark's trustworthy secretary-turned-love interest since 2008, said she will end her portrayal of the character after "Avengers: Endgame," which premieres in April.

"I mean, I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point," the 46-year-old actress told Variety. "I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it."

Paltrow said her friend and Iron Man director, Jon Favreau, talked her into taking the part. "It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans."

Although "Avengers: Endgame" will be Paltrow's last planned Marvel film, she is open to making cameos down the line, Variety reported. "Of course, if they said, 'Can you come back for a day?,' I will always be there if they need me," she said.

Paltrow said she's honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Fans proved how committed they are to the Marvel franchise with their reactions to the news about Pepper.

"Part of the journey is the end". I can't even express how I'm feeling right now, I'm just gonna say I'll miss everything and everyone after #AvengersEndgame. Nothing will ever be the same. #PepperPotts #pepperony @GwynethPaltrow Thank you for your Pepper! Thank you ❤ pic.twitter.com/OSwnTrKZDj — Sara Frassineti (@sarafrass31) February 19, 2019

thank you gwyneth paltrow for bringing to life the amazing pepper potts, i'm sure we will see you again in this incredible universe pic.twitter.com/0KPjPqR6w2 — ana (@itscapwidow) February 19, 2019

Some fans pointed out that while this is the end for Paltrow in the role, it may not be the end for Pepper Potts. "Emma Stone would make a great Pepper Potts," one Twitter user posted.