CBS/AP October 20, 2018, 6:48 PM

Georgia police officer fatally shot near middle school

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school. Law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville, WSB-TV reports.

Police said Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney was rushed in critical condition to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he died. Toney was a two-year veteran of the department.

The shooting happened Saturday about 3 p.m. near Shiloh Middle School. It's unclear if any of the suspects are injured.

Snellville is about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

