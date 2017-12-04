Gunman who dressed as elderly woman in attack on ex, her brother sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend and her brother in July 2015, reports CBS affiliate WTTV.

Witnesses said Michael Love was dressed as an elderly woman, wearing a brown dress, stockings, a wig and a mask, when he approached a Sultanna Reed and Zach Guyton as they loaded children in an SUV to go to day care.

Love approached the vehicle, pulled a handgun out of a plastic grocery bag and fired multiple shots at Reed, his ex-girlfriend, striking her three times. Her brother tried to come to her aid and Love shot him once in the face.

At the time of the attack, there was a protective order in place intended to prevent Love from approaching his ex-girlfriend.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition but survived. Love was arrested soon after.

Love was found guilty on Nov. 1 and sentenced Friday to 80 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.