Gunman fires through Chinese restaurant door, hits teen in head

PHILADELPHIA -- Police here say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head as he and other customers held a restaurant's doors shut to prevent a gunman from entering. Police say it happened Tuesday night at the Twin Dragon Chinese take-out restaurant in south Philadelphia.

Investigators say the gunman fired through the door before fleeing the scene.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS Philadelphia the shooter approached the front door and a struggle ensued with people inside.

Small said it wasn't clear whether the teen was the intended target.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video.