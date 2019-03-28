At least 30 dead, bodies scattered on highway after truck rams into them in Guatemala

Guatemala City -- A large truck slammed into a crowd gathered on a dark highway in western Guatemala Wednesday night, killing at least 30 people and leaving bodies scattered on the roadway, authorities said. The Reuters news agency put the death toll at a minimum of 32 and said at least nine people were hospitalized in critical condition.

Local fire department spokesman Cecilio Chacaj said people had apparently gathered on the highway to inspect a person who had been killed in a separate accident when the semi-trailer plowed into them. Reuters said that person had been hit by a car.

The accident took place near the municipality of Nahula in Solola province, he said.

The local fire department tweeted a picture from the scene:

Scene in western Guatemala on night of March 27, 2019 after truck plowed into crowd of people on dark highway who were inspecting body of someone killed in earlier accident Local fire department

"It seems that the semi-trailer did not notice the number of the people on the roadway and ran them over," said Chacaj. "So far there are at least 30 bodies at the site."

A video circulating on social media showed bodies strewn on the roadway while several people cried and shouted for help.

President Jimmy Morales tweeted his condolences over the tragedy and said his government would coordinate aid to the families of the victims.

According to Reuters, it was one of Guatemala's worst traffic accidents in recent years. At least 43 people died and dozens were hurt in when a bus went off a cliff in rural Guatemala in 2013.