Live

Watch CBSN Live

Todo En Uno: Senado logra acuerdo sobre Guardia Nacional con mando civil

/ Uno TV

Guardia Nacional con Mando Civil

Todo En Uno: Senado logra acuerdo sobre Guardia Nacional con mando civil 

First published on February 21, 2019 / 2:57 PM

Derechos Reservados © Publicidad y Contenido Editorial S.A. de C.V. 2014