En Tiempo Real: Se aprueba la creacion de la guardia la nacional
En Tiempo Real: Se aprueba la creacion de la guardia la nacional
En Tiempo Real: Se aprueba la creacion de la guardia la nacional
There's no "women's lane" in 2020, a year that could see as many as five women running in the Democratic primary
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's Kim Yong Chol are meeting in D.C., as President Trump hopes for a second summit
The Senate majority leader is deferring to President Trump, as the longest shutdown on record drags on
Spanish boy Julen Rosello fell into the narrow waterhole five days ago and hasn't been heard, but there's still hope he's alive
As more and more federal workers apply for unemployment to make ends meet, snags in the system are showing
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
The congresswoman says the president uses words "which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy"
Discarded plastic is piling up around the world and pooling in the ocean. Sharyn Alfonsi reports on the problem's deadly consequences for wildlife and what can be done to stop it
The reintroduction of the predator has led to more visitors and a shift in the ecological makeup of the park
The winter storm this weekend is likely to cause big headaches at airports across the country. All major U.S. airlines are allowing passengers flying in the path of the storm to change their flights for free. The storm is likely to add to the stress airport workers feel because of the government shutdown. Kris Van Cleave reports.
As the New York Senator announces her bid for president, take a look back at her February 2018 interview with Sharyn Alfonsi
Talks to end the partial government shutdown are on hold, and the relationship between the key figures on each side is under new pressure. President Trump abruptly denied permission for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use military aircraft for a trip to visit troops in Afghanistan. That followed Pelosi's request for the president to delay his State of the Union address during the shutdown. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Rep. Adam Schiff, the new chairman of the House Intelligence Commitee, says he will "do what's necessary" to investigate a bombshell new report. Two unnamed law enforcement sources involved in the investigation tell Buzzfeed News that President Trump "directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow." Paula Reid reports.
Thousands of women are expected to take to the streets Saturday for the third annual Women's March. The first one in 2017 drew millions of demonstrators across the country. It's believed to be the largest single day protest in U.S. history. But this year's event has been mired by division and accusations of anti-Semitism. Alex Wagner reports.
Mr. Trump said Pelosi could still use commercial transportation to visit troops in Afghanistan and Brussels
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says in interview that he never said there was no collusion between people on Trump campaign and Russia
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani dismissed the BuzzFeed report but Democratic lawmakers pounced on it, with one saying if it's true, it's grounds for impeachment or resignation
The dishwasher, a devout Christian, sued after the hotel assigned shifts on Sundays and eventually fired her
Deep Blue was first spotted this week feeding on a dead whale off Oahu's southern coast
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
See all the stars at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif.
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
"Gravity," "Moonlight," "The Social Network" and more
There's no "women's lane" in 2020, a year that could see as many as five women running in the Democratic primary
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's Kim Yong Chol are meeting in D.C., as President Trump hopes for a second summit
BuzzFeed News reports President Trump directed his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie to congressional investigators about negotiations for a Trump Tower building in Moscow. Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements about discussions related to the project that took place leading up to the 2016 election. CBS News Washington correspondent Paula Reid discusses the report's significance.
The Senate majority leader is deferring to President Trump, as the longest shutdown on record drags on
Spanish boy Julen Rosello fell into the narrow waterhole five days ago and hasn't been heard, but there's still hope he's alive
We're taking on the "10 Year Challenge" in John Dickerson's latest Reporter's Notebook. A lot can happen in a decade. But when we think about our lives a decade ago, there is more to ponder than simply how we used to look, and what we used to wear.