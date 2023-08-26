Police investigate "shooting incident" at Guaranteed Rate Field during Sox game

Shooting incident at White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field Shooting incident at White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a "shooting incident" during the White Sox game Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Police have only confirmed a "shooting incident at tonight's game," against the Oakland Athletics which wrapped up around 9:30 p.m., and was played without interruption.

After the game detectives could be seen canvassing a section of the bleachers, apparently combing for evidence.

Fans who were inside the stadium shared photos of what appeared to be detectives focusing in on a section of the bleachers, but fans who spoke to CBS 2 said they didn't hear any gunshots or notice any kind of disturbance or panic.

The game was played without interruption, and the situation inside remained calm throughout.

Police were going about their business after the game ended, and people left in an orderly fashion.

A postgame Vanilla Ice concert was canceled. Fans were told it was due to "technical issues," but it's unclear if the decision was connected to the shooting.

One fan was asked what was going through his head after he learned about it.

"Just more like, 'Wow, I can't believe that happened. How'd you get a gun into the ballpark?' Really, that's what I was worried about, but everything was safe inside the building, so that was good. So we didn't hear much information at all,"

Chicago police and a White Sox representative originally planned to provide an update on the incident late Friday night, but later canceled the press conference.