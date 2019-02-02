Groundhog Day 2019: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog did not see his shadow on Saturday, predicting spring this year will arrive early. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed their forecast at sunrise on Saturday, as the Midwest and East Coast recovered from this week's dangerous Arctic blast.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. 

Lisa Gibson, center, and her daughters Josie, left, and AneGiguere of Pittsburgh, arrive early to celebrate the 133rd Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Gene J. Puskar/AP

