Man injured in Wyoming grizzly attack praised for "split-second reaction"

A man was attacked by a grizzly bear while working in an isolated part of Wyoming's Shoshone National Forest over the weekend. Although he sustained injuries in the incident, officials praised the man for his "split-second reaction" to what appeared to be a sudden and surprise encounter with the bear at close range.

The attack happened on Aug. 5 as the man conducted survey work at the Sheridan Creek drainage, which is situated in the Shoshone National Forest near Dubois, the Wyoming Fish and Game Department said in a news release.

Officials at the agency are still investigating the attack, but they described the bear's disposition as "defense aggressive" and said initial information suggests it occurred too quickly for the man to use bear spray, citing a short interview with him before his hospital transfer. After the bear made contact, the man dropped to the ground, covered his head and neck and did not fight back, according to the fish and game department.

"First and foremost, we want to wish the individual a quick and successful recovery. His split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation," said Jason Hunter, the regional wildlife supervisor in Lander, in a statement included in the department's release.

Wildlife officials do not have "further management actions planned" for the grizzly "due to the surprise nature of the attack," the department said.

The Shoshone National Forest is part of greater Yellowstone and home to grizzly bears as well as black bears, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which urges visitors to educate themselves about "what precautions are necessary when recreating in bear country." A species of brown bear, grizzlies are only found in a handful of U.S. states, including in parts of Wyoming, Montana and northern Idaho.

In Wyoming, the area of land occupied by grizzly bears has steadily expanded outward from Yellowstone over the last 20 years, and now encompasses Dubois, in addition to larger cities like Jackson and Cody, an infographic by the fish and game department shows.