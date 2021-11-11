Security video shows grizzly bear and her 4 cubs strolling through tourist town: "We had some visitors last night"

What can the hibernation of bears teach human...

What can the hibernation of bears teach humans?

A grizzly bear and her four cubs who are already well-known to wildlife watchers got even more attention by taking a nighttime stroll through a city in northwestern Wyoming. Security video showed the bears wandering around downtown Jackson on Tuesday night, according to local police.

The Jackson Police Department posted video of the bears walking past the police station and other parts of the city, writing: "We had some visitors last night."

We had some visitors last night. #399 and her Cubs swung by to say hi 🐻🧸🧸🧸🧸 Posted by Jackson Police Department on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Police and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials shooed the five bears into a less populated area near town, the Jackson Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Grizzly No. 399, so named for an ear tag she received after being trapped for study, has been familiar to wildlife watchers for years. She's had a reputation for lingering with her cubs near roadways in Grand Teton National Park, making her arguably the Yellowstone region's most well-known grizzly.

Biologists speculate that hanging around people helps keep away male grizzlies, which are known to kill cubs.

Grizzly bear No. 399 and her four cubs cross a road as Cindy Campbell stops traffic in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Nov. 17, 2020. Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP

Charming as it may seem for a mother bear and four yearling cubs to roam a tourist town, the bears' behavior has worried wildlife managers. The bears have been raiding garbage, bee apiaries and animal feed in the Jackson area, raising the risk of a dangerous encounter with people.

"In recent days there has been a significant increase in the frequency of the five bears lingering near human residences and accessing human sources of food," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement Sunday.

On Saturday, biologists trapped three of the four cubs. They put tracking collars on two in the hope that knowing the bears' whereabouts will help prevent problems.

Wildlife managers have urged local residents to keep trash, pumpkins, bird feeders and other potential food out of reach of bears.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. Their numbers have rebounded from 100 or so in the early 1970s to as many as 1,000 today.