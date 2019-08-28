Activist Greta Thunberg reaches New York after sailing across the Atlantic

Swedish teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City on Wednesday after traveling across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emission yacht. Thunberg, 16, used the boat to raise awareness to the greenhouse gases emitted by the use of commercial airplanes. She is in New York to attend the United Nations climate change summit on September 23.

Thunberg tweeted that her vessel, named Malizia II, anchored off Coney Island earlier on Wednesday morning and that they were in the process of clearing immigration and customs. Her team planned on coming ashore at North Cove Marina in the afternoon where she will give a press conference.

Thunberg's yacht had no kitchen, no heating, no fridge, and no bathroom, and the vessel generated electricity through solar panels and wind turbines. Thunberg documented parts of her journey on Twitter, where she included videos of the high seas, photos of herself and the crew, and short commentaries about climate change.

On Day Four, she described conditions on Malizia II "like camping on a roller coaster." Some of her videos even demonstrated the difficult conditions her crew experienced while on the journey.

Day 12. We are getting closer to the North American mainland. Rough conditions, but downwind sailing. pic.twitter.com/n9huwHUSGI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2019

Thunberg recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the start of her climate change movement. Last August, she began striking alone outside the Swedish parliament, and soon, students around the world began walking out of school, demanding action from their governments. She's been called "the voice of the planet," and has even been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

While she's here in the U.S., Greta will attend two global climate strikes in addition to the U.N. summits. It's unclear how she plans to eventually travel back home.