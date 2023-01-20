Congressman Greg Steube moved out of ICU after 25-foot fall

Republican Congressman Greg Steube has been moved out of intensive care, after sustaining serious injuries from a 25-foot fall earlier this week.

FILE: Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., speaks during the Republican Study Committee press conference on the RSCs FY2022 budget proposal in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Florida representative's Twitter account confirmed he was moved out of the ICU Thursday and remains hospitalized. Steube, according to his Twitter account, was hospitalized with "several serious" but not life-threatening injuries Wednesday after he was "knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property."

"The Steube family is grateful for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers," the congressman's Twitter account posted Thursday. "Rep. Steube was moved out of the ICU this afternoon. He remains hospitalized under the care of a great team."

Steube, 44, has served in Congress since 2019. A veteran who served in Iraq, he now sits on the House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee. According to his biography, Steube lives in Sarasota with his wife, son and their four rescue dogs.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke with Steube and his wife Thursday, and said he informed Steube that he's been assigned to serve on the House's new select subcommittee on the "weaponization of the federal government" established last week. McCarthy also said that Steube was in "good spirits" and "eager to get back to work."

Steube's office has not disclosed the types of injuries he sustained, or doctors' prognosis on his recovery.