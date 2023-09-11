6 people shot dead in seaside town near Athens, Greece

Six people have been fatally shot in an attack in a seaside town near Athens, Greek police said Monday. There was no immediate indication of the motive behind the attack.

A police statement said the bodies were discovered Monday evening in Artemida, about 12 miles east of Athens. It provided no further detail on the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims.

State-run ERT television said at least three of the bodies were found inside a car, and that a handgun is believed to have been used in the shootings.

Greek newspaper Proto Thema, which posted video purportedly showing police at the scene after the shooting, reported that the targeted vehicle had German license plates.

Proto Thema reported that 25 shell casings were found, and police were looking for a car and a motorcycle, which were allegedly used by the assailants.