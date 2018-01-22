Greased poles in focus as Philly fans flock to streets after Eagles' win

PHILADELPHIA -- Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year's AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.

After the game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city. There were no immediate reports of any problems.

Philadelphia Police estimate a crowd of 12,000 partygoers packed into the main celebration intersection -- that of Frankford and Cottman Avenues in Mayfair, reports CBS Philly.

Police Captain Anthony Luca told the station there were no arrests connected to the celebration. Commissioner Richard Ross said the tone was optimistic.

Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the "Crisco Cops" greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.

During the fourth quarter, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter. While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats."

Still, says CBS Philly, two tries were made to climb poles -- both were unsuccessful.

CBC Philly also reports two local police departments took to Facebook to show the team and quarterback Nick Foles love with funny social media posts.