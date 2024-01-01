Watch CBS News
Fire at bar during New Year's Eve party kills 1, severely injures more than 20 others

One person died and 21 people were severely injured when fire broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz in the early hours of the New Year.

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year's party.

One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries, Styrian state police said in a statement. At least a further three people are still in critical condition at a hospital's intensive care unit.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance of the bar, was not immediately known but investigators were looking into a technical defect.

Graz is located in southeastern Austria, and is the country's second-largest city. 

