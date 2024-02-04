Watch Live: Grammys red carpet coverage for the 2024 awards show

It's time for music's biggest event! The industry's biggest stars will be walking onto the Grammys red carpet. Watch the awards pre-show to see the best looks of the night.

When is Grammys red carpet coverage streaming live?

The 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage will broadcast live on KCAL and will stream live on CBS News Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET). Click here to watch the live stream.

Who is hosting Grammys red carpet coverage?

KCAL's Suzanne Marques and Grae Drake will be on the Grammys red carpet, talking to nominees, while KCAL's Leslie Marin breaks down the fashion and highlights the best looks in-studio, with insight from Reporter Suzy Exposito and Fashion Stylist Jennifer Rodriguez.

What time does the Grammys Awards show start?

The GRAMMYs get underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Superstar Billie Eilish wears a Barbie jacket while walking the red carpet with her brother Finneas O'Connell. The pair have been nominated for multiple Grammys for their work on the movie "Barbie." Kevin Mazur

Noah Kahan