"I was overjoyed": Mother and son each nominated for a Grammy

A family of musicians has received not one but two Grammy nominations in different categories. Nnenna Freelon is nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for her album "Time Traveler," while her son is up for Best Children's Music Album.

"Time Traveler is a love letter," Nnenna told CBS News of her album.

She said it's dedicated to her late husband, Phil Freelon — the lead architect of The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"Music has the power to bring us on through," she said.

Pierce Freelon, Nnenna and Phil's son, was nominated for his album "Black To The Future."

"I was overjoyed," he said. "When my mom was nominated, I just lost it. I was like a woman in church who's speaking tongues. I was sobbing, like big boy tears."

"How can I lose?" Nnenna Freelon added. "If my son wins a Grammy, I've won a Grammy."

Pierce Freelon said the two Grammy nominations are part of his father's living legacy.

"And we honor that legacy when we do what he did.. put beautiful things out in the world that bring people together and heal," he said.