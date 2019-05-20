Manhunt for alleged shooter of several police officers in Alabama trailer park

Auburn, Alabama – Several police officers were shot in a trailer park south of here late Sunday night and a manhunt was on for the alleged gunman, reports CBS Birmingham, Alabama affiliate WIAT-TV.

The Opelika-Auburn News quotes a source as saying one of the officers is dead and two others were wounded, at least one critically. No identities were released.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed to CBS News that the incident involved "at least one" death. He couldn't confirm that it was an officer.

Grady Wilkes in undated photo Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The State of Alabama issued an Emergency BLUE Alert asking for the public's help in finding Grady Wayne Wilkes. Authorities said the 29-year-old is believed to be a serious risk to the public.

Wilkes was last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet at the Arrow Head Trailer Part in Auburn at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the officers were shot after responding to a domestic disturbance at the trailer park.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports multiple gunshots were heard and residents were told to shelter in place as dozens of law enforcement officers rushed to the trailer park.

The newspaper said the area was blocked off and helicopters flew overhead.