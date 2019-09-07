The Dish: Chef Victoria Blamey shares her signature recipes

Born in Santiago, Chile, Victoria Blamey was a college student studying history when she changed her plans and went off to cooking school. That led to jobs in Britain, Australia, Spain, and New York, where she won acclaim for reviving the historic 1920s speakeasy Chumley's.

Her work at Chumley's led her to her brand-new position at one of the city's most prestigious restaurants. This summer, Blamey took over as executive chef at Gotham Bar & Grill, becoming only the second chef in the venue's 35-year history.

Blamey joined "CBS This Morning Saturday" to share a few of her signature recipes.

Alfajores

Ingredients

1 cup cornstarch

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp fine salt

8 tbsp unsalted butter (1 stick), at room temperature

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 large egg yolks

1.5 tbsp pisco

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup dulce de leche

powdered sugar

Methods

Place the cornstarch, measured flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl and whisk briefly to combine; set aside. Place the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on medium speed, stopping the mixer to scrape down the sides of the bowl once with a rubber spatula, until the mixture is light in color and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolks, pisco, and vanilla and mix until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl. On low speed, gradually add the reserved flour mixture and mix until just incorporated. Turn the dough out onto a piece of plastic wrap, shape it into a smooth disk, and wrap it tightly. Place in the refrigerator until firm, at least 1 hour. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350°F and arrange a rack in the middle. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Remove the dough from the refrigerator, unwrap it, and place it on a lightly floured work surface. Lightly flour the top of the dough. Roll to 1/4-inch thickness (the dough will crack but can be easily patched back together). Stamp out 24 rounds using a plain or fluted 2-inch round cutter. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, 12 per sheet and at least 1/2 inch apart. Bake one sheet at a time until the cookies are firm and pale golden on the bottom, about 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Flip half of the cookies upside down and gently spread about 2 teaspoons of the dulce de leche on each. Place a second cookie on top and gently press together. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Chilean Pisco Sour

Ingredients

2 oz Control Original, Chilean pisco

1 egg white

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

3 dashes of angostura bitters

Methods